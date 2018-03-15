Fox News Channel has re-upped its Chief News Anchor and Managing Editor of Breaking News Shepard Smith to a new multiyear deal.

The deal was announced by 21st Century Fox and Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who said Smith’s “powerful storytelling on both television and digital platforms has elevated our entire news gathering process.”

Smith frequently zigs to FNC’s zag in its coverage of President Donald Trump. Most recently, Smith noted on air that Trump had caved to the NRA on gun-control measures he had been espousing, after accusing congressmen of being afraid of/caving to NRA at a meeting to discuss curbing gun violence in schools.

On Shepard Smith Reporting, Smith nicked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she regurgitated Trump’s claim there is not much political support for the idea of raising the age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 years to 21.

Smith’s also made headlines scolding Trump for not blasting Russia, and for calling the recent Republican memo released by the now-shuttered House Intel Committee a “weapon of partisan mass distraction.”

FNC calls it “Smith’s highly relatable reporting” and noted Smith was one of FNC’s original hires in 1996.

Smith anchors Shepard Smith Reporting, weekdays 3-4PM ET. In February, the program averaged 1.6 million viewers and 335,000 in the 25-54 demographic, topping its slot.

Smith also anchors continuous live developments surrounding major breaking news for the network, including recent coverages of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.