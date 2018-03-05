Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water led all films with four wins at the 90th annual Academy Awards tonight, and its distributor Fox Searchlight took the studio crown with six, having also grabbed two statuettes for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Only six movies won multiple Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here is the scorecard for wins by film, followed by studio wins:

By film

The Shape of Water: 4

Dunkirk: 3

Blade Runner 2049: 2

Coco: 2

Darkest Hour: 2

Three Billboards: 2

Call Me by Your Name: 1

Dear Basketball: 1

A Fantastic Woman: 1

Get Out: 1

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405: 1

Icarus: 1

I, Tonya: 1

Phantom Thread: 1

The Silent Child: 1

By studio

Fox Searchlight: 6

Focus Features: 3

Universal: 3

Warner Bros: 3

Disney: 2

Sony Pictures Classics: 2

*Sony/Warner Bros: 2

Netflix: 1

30WEST: 1

**30WEST/Neon: 1

*For Blade Runner 2049

** For I, Tonya