Min-Ki is best known locally for his TV roles but he also appeared in a number of films including 2013 success The Attorney. He was due to be questioned by police next week, according to local reports.

The 52-year-old was accused of sexually harassing students at Cheongju University, where he had taught for a number of years. The actor initially denied the claims but subsequently apologised and took blame for the incidents. He was then dismissed from his post and also edited out of a TV series he was filming.

Korea is currently experiencing a wave of #MeToo outings and controversy. Earlier this week acclaimed director Kim Ki-duk was accused of rape in a hard-hitting documentary.