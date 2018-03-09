South Korean actor Jo Min-ki, who was recently accused of sexual harassment, has been found dead at his home. The actor had been accused of molesting multiple students as a string of #MeToo allegations sweep the country. Local police say suicide is suspected.
Min-Ki is best known locally for his TV roles but he also appeared in a number of films including 2013 success The Attorney. He was due to be questioned by police next week, according to local reports.
The 52-year-old was accused of sexually harassing students at Cheongju University, where he had taught for a number of years. The actor initially denied the claims but subsequently apologised and took blame for the incidents. He was then dismissed from his post and also edited out of a TV series he was filming.
Korea is currently experiencing a wave of #MeToo outings and controversy. Earlier this week acclaimed director Kim Ki-duk was accused of rape in a hard-hitting documentary.