Seth Rogen is to develop a U.S. adaptation of hit British comedy Plebs after optioning the rights from British production company Rise Films.

Rogens’ production company Point Grey Pictures, which he runs with his partner Evan Goldberg, is developing the project for U.S. broadcasters and is in the early stages of the process. Point Grey Pictures has found success producing movies such as Neighbors, Sausage Party and The Disaster Artist, as well as TV series such as AMC’s Preacher. Point Grey will co-produce the U.S. remake with Rise Films.

The show, which is described as The Inbetweeners set in ancient Rome, follows three Romans, Marcus, Stylax, and their slave Grumio as they work in the scriptorium of a grain company as well as attempt to get it on with their neighbors.

It was created by rising British writers Sam Leifer and Tom Basden and is produced in the UK by Rise Films for ITV2. It stars Tom Rosenthal and Ryan Sampson. It has just been commissioned for a fourth season by the digital broadcaster with guest stars including Robert Lindsay, Tom Davis and Maureen Lipman.

The fourth season will see Pls Like star Jonathan Pointing replace Joel Fry and see the trio attempt to procure an abandoned toilet from crooked property developer Crassus, played by Lindsay, which they decide to convert into Rome’s hottest new wine-bar, The Crown and Toga.