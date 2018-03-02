Seth Meyers declared this week as one of the most chaotic in Donald Trump’s presidency, which is saying a lot. Key staffers are quitting or mired in scandal, the Russia probe is heating up, and Trump has stepped up his attack on his own Attorney General for not going after Trump’s political adversaries.

Maybe most disturbing to the GOP, however, was Trump’s wild policy swing on guns. Previously, Republicans, including Trump, spent eight years spinning unhinged fantasies about President Obama wanting to take away citizens’ guns. Then, this week, Trump blurted out the exact thing GOP had accused Obama of. During a bipartisan White House meeting about guns in wake of the Parkland, FL mass shooting, Trump suggested confiscating some people’s guns before giving them “due process.”

“I like taking the guns early,” Trump boasted.

“Republicans got their dream president and now he’s just blurting out their worst nightmares,” Meyers observed. “We’re like a week away from Trump driving up to the White House in a Prius, blasting the Hamilton soundtrack and wearing a T shirt that says #RESIST.”

Meanwhile, First Son-In-Law/Senior Adviser Jared Kushner came under fire over a report he accepted half a billion dollars in loans from companies after meeting with officials from those companies at the White House.

“That is cartoonishly corrupt,” Meyers scoffed.

“How much more suspicious could Jared Kushner get?,” he snarked, noting Kushner previously tried to set up a secret channel to talk to Russia, and “lurks ominously in the background of every White House photo like the ghost of a boy Trump killed with an errant tee shot.”

Meyers, speaking for many, wondered how Jared still has a job at the White House after his security clearance got downgraded to that of White House kitchen workers and butler.

Trump has been mostly mum on Kushner, but has taken to calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions “Mr. Magoo” after an old cartoon character who is elderly, myopic and bumbling.

“I’m sorry but Sessions is not Mr Magoo,” Meyers insisted.

“Mr. Magoo is an old, incompetent rich guy who gets himself in trouble through ineptitude and shortsightedness and yet, through sheer luck and blind confidence, never seems to face any consequences.”

“You the Magoo!” Meyers charged Trump.