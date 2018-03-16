Seth Meyers marveled at President Donald Trump’s lousy lying skills at the top of Thursday’s Late Night.

At a fundraiser this week, Trump boasted he’d made up information in a recent meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Trump is so bad at lying he lets the public immediately know he lied. If Trump ever had to take a lie detector test he’d probably just draw the crazy lines himself: ‘I did not collude with Russia!’,” Meyers snarked.

The late-night host also demanded Special Counsel Robert Mueller pick up the pace on his probe of Russian investigation into the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion. Thursday afternoon, NYT reported Mueller had subpoenaed Trump Org to turn over documents, indicating the investigation will likely last for several more months.

“I know you have to be thorough but, at this rate, by the time you’re done, our only ally will be Luxembourg, Eric will be Secretary of State, and it’ll be illegal for me to make jokes about any of it,” Meyers scolded. “When somebody is drowning, you throw them a live preserver; you don’t throw them a nine-part DVD series on the history of swimming.”

Meyers also noted a new report has found that more animals have died while in the care of United Airlines than any other U.S. airline over the last three years – “while animals that flew Spirit Airlines only wished they were dead,” Meyers said, maybe too soon.