Prolific director-producer Seth Gordon has brought in Julia Gunn to run his Exhibit A Film company, which recently renewed its overall deal at Sony Pictures TV where Gordon has been based for the past seven years.

Gunn moves to Exhibit A from Jamie Vanderbilt’s Mythology Entertainment where she ran the TV division. Gunn, who will serve as Exhibit A’s Head of TV Development and Production, has a long track record in television, having previously shepherded such series as Damien, The Witches of East End and Drop Dead Diva while an executive at Lifetime, and before that oversaw The West Wing, ER, Friends and La Femme Nikita while she was at Warner Bros. TV.

Courtesy of WME

Gordon directed the pilots for and currently serves as executive producer on ABC’s breakout medical drama The Good Doctor, as well as long-running comedy The Goldbergs, Netflix’s Atypical and Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. In all, Gordon has directed seven pilots all of which have gone to series. He was most recently tapped to direct Fox comedy pilot Dan the Weatherman this season. Gordon currently is developing Toy Wars at Amazon with Josh Gad starring and co-writing with Ryan Dixon & Josh Schwartz, as well as Highpoint at Paramount Network with Mac Marshall writing and David Shore executive producing through Sony TV.