The Man in the High Castle‘s Sebastian Roché will make his West End stage debut alongside Peaky Blinders‘ Paul Anderson in playwright Christopher Hampton’s adaptation of Moliere’s Tartuffe.

Performances are set to begin May 25 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, with Roché playing Orgon to Anderson’s Tartuffe. Gerald Garutti, the former dramaturg of the French People’s National Theatre, directs the production that’s being billed as the West End’s first-ever dual language production: The play will be presented in English and French, with “surtitle” translations placed throughout the theater.

Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons, Art, Atonement) has adapted Tartuffe as a present-day comedy set in Los Angeles. Inspired by current world events, Hampton’s adaptation follows French media tycoon Orgon who has re-located to Hollywood with his family, set on becoming Hollywood royalty. With a new studio and a Beverly Hills mansion, Orgon’s empire seems infallible.

Theatre Royal Haymarket

But then Orgon falls under the seductive spell of Tartuffe, a radical American evangelist who is poised to steal Orgon’s fortune, drive away his son, seduce his wife and marry his daughter.

In addition to Roché and Anderson, the production stars Audrey Fleurot (The Intouchables).

Though Roché will be making his West End debut, he has appeared on Broadway in Julie Taymor’s production of The Green Bird and opposite Al Pacino in Salome. In addition to Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, Roché’s TV work includes The Young Pope, Criminal Minds, The Vampire Diaries and Nat Geo’s upcoming Genius: Picasso.

Tartuffe will play Theatre Royal Haymarket from May 25 to July 28.

Roché is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Performers Management.