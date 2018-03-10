Charles Rogers, the co-creator of TBS’ Search Party, is down here in Austin, Texas with a short he co-wrote with that series’ scribe, Jordan Firstman, titled Men Don’t Whisper, the tagline of which is “A Film About Men Whispering.”

Search Party finished season 2 back in December, and TBS didn’t include the series in a list of comedy renewals last September, which included People of Earth, Wrecked and The Guest Book. When we asked Rogers to solve the mystery of whether there’s a third season, he enigmatically answered, “I can’t talk about it,” a bummer considering that there were a lot of loose ends: Dory (Alia Shawkat) was arrested by the cops for unintentionally killing Keith (Ron Livingston). Are Dory’s friends also suspects? Elijah (Jay Duplass) seems to have some Svengali power over Portia (Meredith Hagner). Who tipped off the police about Dory? And so on and so on.

What Rogers did tease was “if there is a third season, at least in my imagination or the imagination of the creators, Search Party is a show that as long as the story is being told, it’s going to take big risks in storytelling and then double down in that direction. So, since Dory got arrested, we’re not going to take that decision lightly in the next season.”

In Men Don’t Whisper, gay couple Reese and Peyton (Rogers and Firstman, the latter who directed the short) decide the only way to regain their confidence and demonstrate their masculinity is to sleep with some women after being emasculated at a sales conference. Bridey Elliott, Clare McNulty, Cheri Oteri, and Brendan Scannell also star.

The pic plays again at SXSW at the Rollins Theater on March 12 at 2:15PM and the Alamo Lamar on March 15 at 4:30pm. Check out our interview with Rogers and Firstman above and the trailer for the short below:

