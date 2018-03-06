Pop TV has renewed Schitt’s Creek, its flagship original comedy series created by and starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, for a fifth season. The network has ordered 14 episodes, up from the usual 13, for a winter 2019 return.

The news comes during the run of Season 4, which Pop says is up double digits in viewers and young adults compared with Season 3. The season finale is set for April 11. The comedy airs Wednesdays at 8 PM.

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara as the heads of a wealthy family who go broke and must live in Schitt’s Creek, the small town they once bought as a joke. Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy play their spoiled kids. Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire and Jennifer Robertson co-star.

“It is rare to find a television series that continues to deliver fanfare, critical acclaim and audience growth season after season,” Pop president Brad Schwartz said in announcing the renewal. “This gem of a show and its amazing ensemble cast, including the brilliant Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, bring Emmy-worthy performances to the screen that are both comedic and heart-warming. We couldn’t be more proud of how the show continues to find new viewers and creatively flourish into one of the finest series on television.”

The series is produced by Not A Real Company Productions in association with CBC and Pop TV, with Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin executive producers.