Zahir McGhee, co-executive producer on two Shondaland drama series, the departing Scandal and the upcoming For the People, has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, the studio behind the two series. Under the pact, Zahir will develop new projects for the studio as well as work on existing series.

McGhee is a co-executive producer on Scandal — airing its seventh and final season –– where he has worked for six seasons. Additionally, he is a co-executive producer on new legal drama For The People, which is set to premiere March 13. An alum of the Disney-ABC Writing Program, McGhee began his career as a writer on ABC’s Shonda Rhimes medical drama Private Practice.

McGee is the second key writer-producer for Shondaland series to sign a new overall deal with ABC Studios this week, joining How To Get Away with Murder creator/showrunner Pete Nowalk. The pacts follows the August departure of Shondaland topper Rhimes for Netflix after a long tenure at ABC Studios.

McGhee is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.