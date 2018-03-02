ABC’s Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder crossover storylines goosed both shows’ stats Thursday to better-than-most-recent-airing levels.

Scandal (1.3 demo rating, 5.13 million total viewers) climbed two-tenths in the demo, while Murder (1.1, 4.20M) nabbed its season-best overall audience and jumped three-tenths to tie its own season high, and tie NBC’s Chicago Fire (1.1, 5.62M) for the demo win in Thursday’s 10 PM time slot.

ABC’s 8 PM Grey’s Anatomy (2.0, 7.5M), meanwhile, unveiled characters from upcoming spinoff Station 19, debuting March 22. It boosted Grey’s total viewer tally from its most recent broadcast, though the demo did not budge.

Meanwhile, CBS comedies The Big Bang Theory (2.5, 13.64M), Young Sheldon (2.1, 12.43M) and Mom (1.5, 9.01M) dominated their time slots, though Bang and Sheldon dropped compared with previous episodes, as did Life in Pieces (1.1, 6.54M) and 10 PM drama SWAT (0.9, 5.32M). Mom finished flat.

With the Winter Olympics in the rear-view mirror, NBC’s first Superstore (1.0, 3.53M) broadcast in four weeks edged up 3% in viewers relative to its most recent broadcast, though it sloughed off a tenth in the demo. Similar scenario at 9 PM with Will & Grace (1.1, 410M), also back for the first time in four weeks, hanging on to 99.6% of its total viewer tally and sliding a tenth in the demo.

At 8:30 PM, NBC’s A.P. Bio (0.8, 2.72M) hung on to 100% of its demo performance for its most recent Thursday telecast February 1, though it was no match for the 1.4 demo rating the series enjoyed in a post-Olympics slot Sunday night. Same can be said of Thursday night’s second A.P. Bio broadcast at 9:30 PM (0.7, 2.81M).

Fox’s Gotham (0.8, 2.60M) came back flat compared to its most recent episode in the fall; the network slipped at 9 PM with its series launch of Showtime at the Apollo (0.6, 2.48M).

The CW’s Supernatural (0.6, 1.63M) and Arrow (0.4, 1.18M) stayed steady.

ABC (1.5, 5.62M) shared Thursday’s primetime win with CBS (1.5, 8.71M), thanks to the crossover stunt, though CBS handily won in total viewers. NBC (1.0, 4.07M) followed, besting Fox (0.7, 2.54M) and the CW (0.5, 1.40M).