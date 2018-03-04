After taking a month-long break for the Winter Olympics, NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned last night with Charles Barkley in his fourth turn as host, Alec Baldwin as Trump on the heels of a Twitter sparring with the President over his impersonation, and musical guest Migos. The show averaged a 4.2 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters (the Boston and Providence markets are currently excluded).

That is down from SNL‘s last original before the break, hosted by Natalie Portman (4.6, 2.0) and a L+SD household rating season low. Still, SNL was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping in both measures all primetime programs, including ABC’s Celtics-Rockets NBA coverage.

The March 3 SNL aired live coast to coast and was replayed at 11:30 in western markets.