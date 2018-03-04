After taking a month-long break for the Winter Olympics, NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned last night with Charles Barkley in his fourth turn as host, Alec Baldwin as Trump on the heels of a Twitter sparring with the President over his impersonation, and musical guest Migos. The show averaged a 4.2 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in  the markets with local people meters (the Boston and Providence markets are currently excluded).

Related
'Saturday Night Live' Had No Time For 'Star Wars' Sketch: Watch It Here

That is down from SNL‘s last original before the break, hosted by Natalie Portman (4.6, 2.0) and a L+SD household rating season low. Still, SNL was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping in both measures all primetime programs, including ABC’s Celtics-Rockets NBA coverage.

The March 3 SNL aired live coast to coast and was replayed at 11:30 in western markets.

 