Last night’s telecast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, hosted by Emmy-winning This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and featuring musical guest James Bay, drew a 4.1 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters. That was off from last week’s 4.2 HH rating (a season low) and 1.9 in 18-49 to mark a new household season low and tie a season 18-49 low, matching the episodes hosted by hosted by Saoirse Ronan and Gal Gadot.

Still, SNL was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in both metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, topping in both measures all primetime programs, including ABC’s Spurs-Thunder NBA coverage.

The March 10 SNL aired live coast to coast and was replayed at 11:30 in western markets.