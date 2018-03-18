Popular Saturday Night Live cast members returning to host often score in the ratings — SNL‘s season high marks this season belong to the January episode hosted by Will Ferrell. Last night’s telecast, hosted by another SNL alum, Bill Hader, who brought back his fan favorite Stefon character, with musical guest Arcade Fire, also did well. It drew a 4.5 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters. That was up from last week’s season-low results of 4.1 HH rating and 1.7 in 18-49 for the episodes hosted by hosted by Sterling K. Brown.

This was the highest rating for Saturday Night Live in metered-market households since Feb. 3 (4.6 with host Natalie Portman and musical guest Dua Lipa). In 18-49, the 1.9 equals SNL’s high since that Feb. 3 edition.

Saturday Night Live was the #1 show last night on the Big 4 networks in 18-49 in the local people meters, topping all primetime programs on those nets, including CBS’ primetime coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. In metered-market households, current averages show SNL tied for #1 with the early primetime NCAA game (4.5 rating each)

The March 17 SNL aired live coast to coast and was replayed at 11:30 in western markets.