Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw are reacting to their upcoming exits from Grey’s Anatomy following the show’s announcement today that they would not be returning after the 14th season. Capshaw has been on the show for 10 seasons, nine of them as a series regular, playing Dr. Arizona Robbins; Drew has been on Grey’s for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

Drew was still processing the news. In a message to fans on Twitter, Drew writes, “I know you’re sad. I’m sad, too. I haven’t really had time to process the information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement. That will come later,” she writes.

Drew has been on Grey’s for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

“For now, I’d like to say: I love you April and her story isn’t over yet,” she continues. “And the really good news (for me at least), is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Grey’s family all this week and next, so I get to process my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that I am grateful.”

Capshaw writes, “For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her. Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is forever. Forever.”

“I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me, Capshaw continues. “I am so sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all our consciences and imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster. With a heart full of love, Jessica.”

You can read Drew and Capshaw’s messages in full below: