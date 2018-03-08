In the new trailer for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, we find Sheila (Drew Barrymore) chained in the basement in an effort to keep her urge for human flesh at bay. When her daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) comes to check on her, Sheila is bored and itching to get out, “I know you’re worried that I am going to go out there and kill somebody, but think about all the people I haven’t killed.” Thus begins a rollicking look at what to expect from the second season of the suburban undead comedy.

Season two picks up with Sheila and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) trying to adapt to her now-advanced undead state — even though she’s desperately working to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. Unfortunately, while the family has become markedly better at murder, the number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up and it’s no longer going unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity, which seems important.

Set to the tune of Hootie and the Blowfish’s seminal hit “Only Wanna Be With You,” Netflix ups the ante when it comes to subversive humor with bloody flesh eating, body parts randomly falling off, more bloody flesh eating, and a DIY “kill room.” The new season also welcomes guest stars Joel McHale, Maggie Lawson, Gerald McRaney, and Zachary Knighton.

The second season of Santa Clarita Diet debuts on March 23.