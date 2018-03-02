EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired U.S. rights to Blue Iguana, the comedy written and directed by Hadi Hajaig that stars Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz and Phoebe Fox. The company plans a day-and-date release this year sometime in the third quarter.

The deal comes with Rockwell a frontrunner to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar on Sunday for his role in Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Blue Iguana, meanwhile, is a black comedy that revolves around ex-jailbirds Eddie (Rockwell) and Paul (Schwartz), on parole and working in a New York diner, They are enlisted by and English lawyer Katherine Rookwood (Fox) to go to London and steal a gem called the Blue Iguana. Usually able to wriggle out of danger with a wisecrack, a weapon and a smile, this time a psychotic small-time crime boss (Peter Ferdinando) is in their way, and the unexpected consequence of Eddie and Katherine’s quest is true love.

Hajaig produced with Tom Lassally. Iain Coventry, Martin Muncaster, Crispin Corfe and Nasser Hajaig are executive producers. The film was produced by UK Film Studio Productions.

“Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz exhibit great comedic chemistry together and Hadi Hajaig is a filmmaker to take notice of,” said Screen Media’s SVP Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle.

He negotiated the deal with James Norrie at AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.