Will Patton (Shots Fired) has booked a series regular role opposite Charity Wakefield, Toby Kebbell and Jim Belushi in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Todd and directed by Uta Briesewitz, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents and his own father.

Patton will play Guy, Jimmy’s (Kebbell) dad. A man of dubious ethical character (Jimmy’s fear is that he’s like his dad), who’s always running some scheme or con, Guy was a foreman of Duke’s (Belushi) citrus plant until Duke fired him years ago, and ever since then he’s despised Duke Daniels.

Patton most recently appeared on TV as Sheriff Daniel Platt on Fox event series Shots Fired and in a recurring role on The Good Wife. On the film side, Patton will next be seen in indie survival thriller Radioflash and in Boaz Yakin’s Boarding School. He’s repped by APA and Grandview Management.