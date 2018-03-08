Former Justified star Joelle Carter and Evan Parke (King Kong) have been cast as series regulars in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios. Charity Wakefield, Toby Kebbell, Jim Belushi, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Will Patton star in the pilot.

Written and executive produced by Todd and directed by Uta Briesewitz, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy (Sandino Moreno) and pitted against the powerful town patriarch (Belushi), outside criminal agents and his own father (Patton).

ABC

Carter will play Sunny Daniels, Duke’s (Belushi) second wife. She’s also the town’s mayor. Parke will play Sheriff Ward, a good lawman, except for maybe being on the take to cover up Duke’s crimes.

Carter starred as Ava Crowder on all six seasons of FX’s Justified and played a lead role on Chicago Justice. She’s repped by Innovative and Forward Entertainment.

Parke recently recurred as Detective Norman Singleton on The Blacklist and guest-starred on NCIS: New Orleans, Bull and Blue Bloods. His feature credits include Django Unchained, King Kong and Planet of the Apes. He’s repped by KMR and Leslie Allen Rice Management.

