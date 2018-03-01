Jim Belushi is set for a lead role opposite Charity Wakefield and Toby Kebbell in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Todd and directed by Uta Briesewitz, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents and his own father.

Belushi will play Duke, Gwen Daniels’ (Wakefield) daddy, the fun, larger-than-life Hemingway-esque patriarch of this whole town, and a man not to be messed with. Here in Bel Grove, you either work for the Daniels, or you are one. Owner of the town’s only factory, Duke makes sure things always work to his advantage.

This marks a return to ABC and ABC Studios for Belushi who starred on the ABC 2001-2009 family sitcom According to Jim, one of the most successful comedy series in the ABC Studios library. He has largely starred on the drama side since. Belushi recently played Bradley Mitchum on David Lynch’s revival of Twin Peaks on Showtime. He also played Angelo in HBO’s miniseries Show Me A Hero, from The Wire co-creator David Simon and co-starred on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt.

In features, Belushi most recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. He is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.