Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair) has been tapped as one of the leads opposite Toby Kebbell in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Todd and directed by Uta Briesewitz, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy (Sandino Moreno) and pitted against the powerful town patriarch (Jim Belushi), outside criminal agents and his own father (Will Patton).

ABC

Sandino Moreno’s Deputy Kate Collins came down from Atlanta with her now-ex-husband and is raising their adopted Asian son, Chip, alone. To keep her job, and for Chip, she’s turned a blind eye to the corruption and killings and cover-ups in Bel Grove but now has had enough. Afraid for her life if she tries to stop them alone, she turns to Jimmy for help.

The lead cast of the pilot also includes Charity Wakefield.

Sandino Morenor eceived a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance as the title character in 2004’s Maria Full of Grace. She was most recently a series regular in Showtime’s The Affair and appeared in Blumhouse feature Incarnate, alongside Aaron Eckhart and Carice van Houten. She’s repped by UTA, Lasher Group and Felker, Toczek.