Emily Althaus (Orange Is the New Black) has booked a series-regular role opposite Charity Wakefield, Will Patton, Toby Kebbell and Jim Belushi in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Todd and directed by Uta Briesewitz, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents and his own father. Althaus will play Missy Hill, Jimmy’s little sister who loves her brother to death and always meant to leave their town of Bel Grove, but has been too busy making poor decisions to get around to it. Althaus recurred heavily for three seasons on Orange is the New Black. ’Other credits include a recurring role on Togetherness for HBO and feature The Strange Ones, which premiered at South By Southwest. Althaus is repped by Innovative Artists and Wright Entertainment Inc.

Cassandra Freeman (Monsters & Men) is set as a series regular opposite Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut in NBC drama pilot The Enemy Within, from Gotham executive producer Ken Woodruff, NBC executive-turned-producer Vernon Sanders and Universal TV. Written and executive produced by Woodruff and directed by Mark Pellington, The Enemy Within is a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe (Carpenter), the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today. Freeman will play Jaqueline Pettigrew. From a police family in Baltimore, Pettigrew is the newest member of Keaton’s FBI team and is very good at her job. Freeman’s credits include Sundance pic Monsters & Men, series Atlanta, Blue Bloods and Luke Cage and Lifetime movie The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story. She’s repped by Buchwald, One Entertainment and Gray Krauss Stratford Sandler Des Rochers.