French filmmaker and regular Riviera presence Bertrand Bonello has been set to preside over the Cinéfondation and Short Films jury at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film festival.

The Cinéfondation titles are annually culled from submissions by film school students around the world while the short films ultimately selected will vie for the Short Film Palme d’Or which is awarded at the main prize ceremony.

Bonello last competed in Cannes with 2014’s Saint Laurent, which was France’s Oscar submission that year. He’s also known for such films as 2011’s controversial brothel-set House Of Tolerance and 2001’s The Pornographer. Since 2003’s Tiresia, his movies have screened in competition.

Trained as a classical musician, Bonello writes the scripts and composes the music for all of his films. Today he says, “What do we expect from young people, unknown filmmakers and early films? Let them shake us up, let them make us look at what we’re unable to see, let them enjoy the freedom, the sharpness, the recklessness and the daring that we sometimes no longer possess. The Cinéfondation has been working for 20 years to make these voices heard and I’m extremely proud this year to be able to accompany them.”