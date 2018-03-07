Author Harlan Coben, creator of forthcoming Netflix drama Safe, is head to the jury at the first ever Canneseries event in April.

Coben, who also created Sky drama The Five as well as over 30 novels, is head the jury at the event, which sits alongside Mip TV in France, alongside The Wire and Boardwalk Empire star Michael Kenneth Williams, German actor Paula Beer (Bad Banks), screenwriter and director Audrey Fouché (Memories Corner), Turkish actor Melisa Sözen (Winter Sleep) and Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, who has worked on series such as Black Mirror.

Michael C. Hall and Sherlock‘s Amanda Abbington are set to star in Coben’s Safe, an eight-part drama for Netflix and Canal Plus. The thriller from exec producer Harlan Cobenis written by Shameless’ Danny Brocklehurst and follows a pediatric surgeon who is raising his two teenage daughters Jenny and Carrie in a picturesque gated community after the death of his wife.

The jury, which runs April 7 – 11, will watch the first episodes of 10 international series and decide which will win, while the ceremony will be broadcast live on French network Canal+.

“This is such a tremendous honour for me. We are living in the golden age of TV, so to be able to highlight and judge the best and most innovative new series from all over the globe is a thrill,” Coben said.