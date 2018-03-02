Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), Kiana Madeira (Dark Matter), and Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary) are set as leads in Sacred Lies (working title), a half-hour drama, that has been given a 10-episode series order by . It hails from former True Blood executive producer Raelle Tucker and director Scott Winant and Blumhouse Television.

Based on the classic Grimm Brothers tale The Handless Maiden and Stephanie Oakes’ novel The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly, and adapted and updated by Tucker, Sacred Lies is about a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader.

Kampouris will play Minnow Bly. Physically and emotionally scarred and handless, Minnow is now in juvie for brutally beating a young man.

Carroll will portray Dr. Wilson, Minnow’s mental health coordinator. He’s a forensic psychologist working for the FBI, who’s not your typical on paper psychologist.

Madeira is Angel, Minnow’s roommate in juvie. A science buff (her hero is Carl Sagan) and a convicted murderer (who claims she acted in self-defense), Angel is intrigued by her handless new roommate and her background.

Robbins will play Samuel Bly, Minnow’s father. Once a weak and susceptible man, he joined the cult hoping for a better life for him and his family. Fully believing that the Prophet speaks to God, Samuel instantly becomes the Prophet’s second-in-command.

Kampouris’ credits include features Before I Fall and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and series American Odyssey. She’s repped by ICM Partners.

Carroll played John Murphy on HBO’s The Leftovers and recently appeared on Lucifer, Wisdom of the Crowd and Snowfall. He’ll next be seen in feature Blindspotting. He’s repped by Innovative Artists

Madeira had guest roles on Dark Matter and Wynonna Earp and will be seen in an upcoming role on Taken. She’s repped by Ambition Talent and TalentWorks.

Robbins played the series regular role of Henry Foss on Sanctuary and recently recurred on Ghost Wars, Van Helsing and Pure and next will be seen on Snowfall. He’s repped by Play Management and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.