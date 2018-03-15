Former Chuck co-star Ryan McPartlin is set as a series regular opposite Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spinoff drama pilot.

The project, from Bad Boys movies’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Primary Wave Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV, centers on the Special Agent Syd Burnett character played by Union in 2003’s Bad Boys II.

In the NBC pilot, written by The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, the free-spirited former DEA agent Burnett has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

McPartlin will play Dr. Patrick McKenna, Nancy’s husband. Formerly an Army medic, he is now a successful ER trauma doctor in Beverly Hills. In addition to Union and Alba, McPartlin joins previously cast Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford and Duane Martin.

Best known for his series regular role as Captain Awesome on NBC’s Chuck, McPartlin recurred on Lifetime’s Devious Maids. He’s repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Gersh.