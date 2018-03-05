Former Blacklist: Redemption star Ryan Eggold is returning to NBC as the lead of the network’s untitled hourlong medical drama pilot from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV.

Written by Schulner and directed by Kate Dennis, the character-driven medical drama (fkn Untitled Bellevue) is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, which inspired the series.

Eggold will star as Max Hollander, who is driven to the point of exhausting himself and everyone around him, including his wife who recently separated from him. An internist, he has just been hired as medical director at the hospital, which he’s going to restore to its former glory or get kicked out trying.

Eggold joins previously cast Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Anupam Kher in the pilot, executive produced by Schulner and Horton.

Eggold played the popular character Tom Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, who landed his own spinoff series with The Blacklist: Redemption. After Redemption was not renewed for Season 2, Eggold returned to the mothership series this season to wrap Tom Keen’s story. On the film side, Eggold will be seen in Spike Lee’s upcoming feature Black Klansman alongside Adam Driver, John David Washington and Topher Grace. Eggold is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and attorney David Matlof.