The Broadway community is offering condolences and raising funds for Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles, whose four-year-old daughter was killed yesterday in a horrific Brooklyn car crash that also left Miles injured.

The accident, in which a driver ran a red light (possibly while suffering a seizure) and struck five pedestrians, also claimed the life of a one-year-old boy.

Miles, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I, is pregnant, and was walking with her four-year-old daughter Abigail at the time of the crash. Her unborn child reportedly survived, and the actress was in stable condition at New York Methodist Hospital as of Tuesday.

Also injured Monday was the mother of the one-year-old boy, and a 46-year-old man.

The pedestrians were at an intersection in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn when a car driven by a 44-year-old woman ran the red light. The driver’s car stopped when it hit other parked vehicles. The driver did not attempt to flee the scene.

Miles performed at last month’s concert staging of popular ’80s musical Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She also appeared in the 2016 New York Encores! production of Sunday In The Park With George that starred Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also tweeted support for the other crash victims (see all tweets below).

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Jack Stephens, company manager of The King and I. “Ruthie is beloved by her many friends and colleagues in the Broadway and touring communities,” wrote Stephens. “She is always kind and always has a smile. It is our honor to help her in this difficult time.”

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

This incredible woman of unimaginable kindness and goodness and talent is going through the absolutely unthinkable. Please help @RuthieAnnMiles if you can. https://t.co/04QK6pTf68 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 6, 2018

Humans of twitter. Our friend @RuthieAnnMiles has suffered an unimaginable loss and is pregnant and in critical condition. Please give what you can. https://t.co/mREvGOmiLO — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 6, 2018

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018

This is heart shattering. Please help if you can and if you can't please send love and hope and prayers their way. Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady.

Ruthie Ann Miles Fund https://t.co/Spsy7MAsBP — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 6, 2018

Please help my friend @RuthieAnnMiles and her family https://t.co/HIonQUknly — Sutton Foster (@sfosternyc) March 6, 2018

Please please pray for @RuthieAnnMiles. 🙏🏼 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 6, 2018

My friend has gone through something unimaginable. Please pray for her…. https://t.co/9NDnOSenW6 — Raúl E. Esparza (@RaulEEsparza) March 6, 2018

An unimaginable tragedy has happened to an extraordinary person in our community. Please help where you can. https://t.co/5uKrBNfTzj — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 6, 2018