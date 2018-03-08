RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced a roster of celebrities that will sashay their way to the panel of judges for the 10th season of the Emmy award-winning reality competition which premieres at 8 PM ET/PT March 22 on VH1.

VH1

The season starts off big with the big-voiced diva Christina Aguilera joining RuPaul and show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as they judge a new set of queens as they death drop, duck walk, and lip-synch for their lives to become America’s next drag superstar.

After Aguilera, the Drag Race comes through with more hot guest judges including country superstar Shania Twain, Girls creator Lena Dunham, Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer, Academy Award-nominated screenwriters of The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon, and comedian Billy Eichner.

Others set to appear on this season are Kate Upton, Halsey, Padma Lakshmi, Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella, Audra McDonald, Ashanti, Logan Browning, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Carrie Preston, Andrew Rannells, Miles Heizer, Todrick Hall and Lizzo. In addition, Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, and Cheyenne Jackson will treat the queens to special guest appearances. All will be there to judge and appreciate all the “charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent” of this season’s slate of queens.

Season 10 will also feature all 90-minute episodes and will be followed by the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked aftershow at 9:30 PM ET/PT.