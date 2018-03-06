True Blood alum Nathan Parsons, Lily Cowles (BrainDead), Michael Vlamis (New Girl), Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars) and Heather Hemmens (If Loving You Is Wrong) are set as series regulars opposite Jeanine Mason in the CW pilot Roswell, a reboot of the cult sci-fi series with an immigration twist.

Written by The Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV.

Reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, NM, Liz Ortecho (Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants, is haunted by a tragic incident. She discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Rex/Shutterstock/IMDB

Parsons will play Max, a natural born leader and dedicated Roswell police officer who has kept a secret for years, concealing his origin and unearthly abilities. Cowles will portray Isobel. Polished and restrained, Isobel wasn’t meant for small-town life, but she lives it with all the grace and enthusiasm she can muster in order to keep her true origins a secret. Vlamis is Michael. Troubled but brilliant, he survived a violent childhood and now is secretly driven to find a way to escape Earth and the humans who have failed him, to return to a mysterious home he’s never known.

Rex/Shutterstock/APA

Blackburn is Sgt. Alex Manes. Returning home from the Middle East after experiencing his fair share of psychological and physical trauma, Alex aims to adhere to his father’s expectations, abandoning his dreams and the possibility of a future with the man he loves. Hemmens will play Maria, Liz’s fun, free-spirited former best friend and social media maven who is oblivious to the realities of Roswell.

Parsons, who was a series regular on the final season of HBO’s True Blood, most recently booked a recurring role on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, and he can be seen as the lead role in the indie Western Justice directed by Richard Gabai. He’s repped by Creative Partners Group & Innovative Artists.

Cowles recurred as Germaine Healy on BrainDead. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment.

Vlamis appeared on New Girl and Simi Valley. He’s repped by CAA and Grandview.

Blackburn starred as Caleb Rivers on Pretty Little Liars and recurred on Ravenswood. He’s repped by Gersh.

Hemmens stars on Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and next can be seen on the Paramount TV series Yellowstone. She previously was a series regular on Hellcats for CW. She’s repped by APA and Primary Wave Entertainment.