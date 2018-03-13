Containment alum Trevor St. John is set as a series regular opposite Jeanine Mason in the CW pilot Roswell, a reboot of the cult sci-fi series with an immigration twist. Written by The Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV. Reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, NM, Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants, is haunted by a tragic incident. She discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. St. John will play Master Sgt. Jesse Manes. Stubborn and set in his ways, Sgt. Manes inherited a military legacy of the alien cover up, but now plans to eliminate them entirely. St. John played the series regular role of Leo in the CW’s Containment. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Megan Ferguson (The Fundamentals of Caring) has booked a series regular role opposite Callie Hernandez on Fox’s musical drama Mixtape, from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran. Written by Safran and directed by Jesse Peretz, from Annapurna Television, Mixtape is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies. Ferguson will play Gigi, Nellie’s (Hernandez) best friend. Ferguson will recur on the upcoming final season of Hulu’s Casual and continues to recur on the fourth season of Grace & Frankie. She recently guest-starred on Fox’s 9-1-1. Ferguson is repped by UTA and Principato Young.