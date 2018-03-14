Former Austin & Ally star Ross Lynch is set as the male lead opposite Kiernan Shipka in Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Untitled Sabrina Project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina’s (Shipka) boyfriend. The prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.

Lynch is coming off a standout performance as the title character Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer’s younger years in FilmRise’s My Friend Dahmer. He can be seen next in the teenage comedy Status Update, starring opposite Courtney Eaton, Olivia Holt and Gregg Sulkin. His previous credits include starring roles in Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally and TV movie Teen Beach 2. He’s repped by UTA, Management 360, Savage Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.