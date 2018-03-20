David is back. We’re getting the first look at The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki reprising his role as Darlene’s (Sarah Gilbert) high school beau David in a new teaser for ABC’s Roseanne revival.

In the clip, David enters the Conner house (through the window, just like he did as a kid) and notes everything looks the same.

“It’s a decorating choice called poverty,” Darlene deadpans.

It’s not clear how that storyline will develop since Galecki, due to scheduling conflicts with Big Bang, is scheduled to appear in one episode only.

The teaser also answers a major question — How is Dan (John Goodman) still alive after he was declared dead in the final season following a massive heart attack?

In the reboot, Dan wakes up in bed, alive. “I thought you were dead,” Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) jokes, to which Dan replies, “Why does everybody always think I”m dead?”

The reboot will feature the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

The Roseanne revival premieres Tuesday, March 27 on ABC.