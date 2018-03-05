The Roseanne reboot has released its first official trailer, following the release of several teasers.

The new revival features the entire family, including Roseanne as the titular matriarch and Dan Conner (John Goodman), as well as Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, Alicia Goranson as Becky, Sara Gilbert as Darlene and Michael Fishman as D.J. Also making an appearance is the familiar couch that appeared in the original series for nine seasons.

Sarah Chalke, who played Becky (or “Becky 2” as they call her) during the later seasons of the original series, will return as a new character Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hires Becky to serve as her surrogate. Johnny Galecki also will reprise his role for as Darlene’s husband David. Due to scheduling conflicts, he will only appear in one episode, at least so far.

The sitcom will welcome newcomers Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Guest stars from Roseanne reprising their roles in the revival include Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.