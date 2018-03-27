On social today, Robert Downey Jr. announced the entire cast for Universal’s live action-animated hybrid The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle which is due out on April 12, 2019. Pic is currently shooting in London.

New to the cast are: Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Octavia Spencer, Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani, Emmy Award winner Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, John Cena, Carmen Ejogo and Frances De La Tour who will all provide voiceovers.

Playing live action roles are Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Harry Collett and Jim Broadbent.

Previously announced cast members include Downey, Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland and Selena Gomez.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is based on the character from the 1920s series of children’s books by Hugh Lofting.

Stephen Gaghan directs from his screenplay, with an earlier draft by Tom Shepherd. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum produce for their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films alongside Susan Downey for Team Downey. Roth/Kirschenbaum Films has been behind such family blockbusters as Alice In Wonderland, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Maleficent. Susan Downey’s credits include the Sherlock Holmes franchise, The Judge and The Brave One. Executive Vice President Jon Mone and Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee production for Universal.

