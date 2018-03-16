UTA TV lit agent Rina Brannen has left the agency to join client Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD (The Good Doctor) as Head of Development.

At 3AD, Brannen replaces Lindsay Goffman who is no longer with the company. She joins an existing team that includes Johnny Chiou and Quinn Wilcox. 3AD CEO, Daniel Dae Kim has a first-look deal with ITV Studios.

“I’m very excited to welcome Rina to the team at 3AD. Throughout the time we worked with her at UTA, I was impressed with her work ethic, instincts and intelligence,” said Kim. “I’m confident she’s the right choice to advance our mission to create content committed to featuring the underrepresented, and I look forward to this next chapter together.”

Brannen was a TV literary agent at UTA for the past two years. In addition to Kim, there she worked with such clients as Alex Metcalf and Zetna Fuentes.

“Rina has been an integral part of our TV Literary team at UTA. She has always been one to develop unique, strong connections with her clients, and this is no exception,” UTA Board Member and Television Head, Matt Rice said. “We know that she will be a great asset to Daniel’s team and we look forward to continuing the great relationships we already have with both.”

Added Brannen, “I’m thankful for my time at UTA, where I’ve had the pleasure of learning from some of the smartest colleagues in the business. Although the transition is bittersweet, I’m thrilled to start a new chapter with Daniel at 3AD.”

Prior to UTA, Brannen was a TV lit agent at The Rothman Brecher Agency and Gersh. She began her career as an assistant in the Motion Picture Literary department at CAA.