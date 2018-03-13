Former Frequency star Riley Smith is set as a series regular opposite Rachelle Lefevre in Fox’s drama pilot from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot.

The untitled project (formerly known as Infamy), a legal drama set in a wrongful conviction firm, hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions. Penned by Elliot and directed by Patricia Riggen, it revolves around a legal team led by Madeline Scott (Lefevre), a fierce and fearless lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty.

Smith will play Levi Scott, Madeleine Scott’s (Lefevre) brother.

Smith starred as Frank Sullivan on the CW’s Frequency and also appeared in a major arc on Nashville. He can currently be seen opposite Lucy Hale in a major recurring role on the CW’s Life Sentence. Smith is repped by Gersh and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.