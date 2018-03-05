UPDATED with video: “Remember Me,” the song played variously as a lullaby and an upbeat Latin pop tune in Pixar’s Coco, won the Academy Award for Best Song tonight.

“This is for my mom who passed away,” said co-writer Robert Lopez, who accepted the award with wife and co-writer Kristen Anderson-Lopez. “Everyone who knew her will always remember her.”

The songwriter couple also gave a shout-out to the Broadway production of their Frozen.

The song was performed earlier in the night by Gael García Bernal, Natalia Lafourcade, and Miguel.

The song beat out four others, including “Mighty River” by Mary J. Blige (from Mudbound) and Sufjan Stevens’ whispery ballad “Mystery Of Love” from Call Me by Your Name.

Other nominees were “Stand Up For Something,” from Marshall, performed by Andra Day and Common, written by Lonnie Lynn and Diane Warren; and “This is Me,” from The Greatest Showman, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and performed by Keala Settle.