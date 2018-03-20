Sinbad is set for a lead role opposite Lil Rel Howery in the Fox comedy pilot Rel, executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael.

Written/executive produced by Josh Rabinowitz & Kevin Barnett and Howery, and inspired by Howery’s real life, Rel, from 20th Century Fox TV, centers on Lil Rel (Howery), a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come.” Rel finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect and a new barber.

Fox

Sinbad will play the father of Rel and Nat, who seems to care more about his reputation in the community than he does about the happiness of his sons.

Actor-comedian Sinbad, known for his starring roles in films including Necessary Roughness, Coneheads, Jingle All the Way and First Kid, as well as his stand-up comedy specials, most recently appeared on TV in The Lion Guard as the voice of Uroho, CollegeHumor Originals and Comedy Bang! Bang! He’s repped by CAA and attorney Henry Root at Lapidus, Root & Sacharow.

Related2018 Fox Pilots