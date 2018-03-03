Earlier today on Twitter and Reddit there was an outcry by MoviePass subscribers that their ticket mobile app didn’t allow them the opportunity to buy tickets to 20th Century Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Red Sparrow in such markets as Washington D.C., Southern California and Virginia to name a few. Essentially the option to buy tickets to Red Sparrow were grayed out.

In regards to other titles —Game Night, Black Panther (in 2D), Annihilation, Death Wish, Peter Rabbit, 15:17 to Paris, etc. — they’re all available to purchase. Note in regards to the Red Sparrow blockage, it’s not impacting every single venue in Los Angeles, read at Cinemark 18 near LAX certain showtimes of Red Sparrow are still available.

When reached by Deadline for a response to this conundrum, MoviePass responded as follows: