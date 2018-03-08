It’s almost that time of year again. NBC said today that Chris Hardwick will return to host its annual Red Nose Day Special, set for 10-11 PM Thursday, May 24.

Airing live from New York, that program will cap an evening of shows starting at 8 PM with Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day, followed at 9 by an RND- themed edition of Hollywood Game Night. Both will include live check-ins from Hardwick throughout the night as he gears up for the main event. The evening will provide many opportunities to support the charity through calls to donate, with money raised supporting millions of children in need in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and around the world.

NBC

“Chris’ genuine compassion and good-hearted humor make him ideal to host our Red Nose Day Special and bridge the evening’s exciting and purposeful three hours of programming,” said Paul Telegdy President of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to once again bring humor and inspiration to our audience in our effort to raise awareness and funds for children in need around the world.”

Created by Love Actually and Notting Hill writer-director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised more than $100 million and has helped more than 8.3 million children in the U.S. and around the world.

“We are so grateful to NBC and the entire Comcast NBCU family for their outstanding partnership,” said Janet Scardino, CEO of Comic Relief USA. “This year’s special night of programming really delivers on Red Nose Day’s signature rollercoaster of laughs and tears — shining a light on the children who need our help the most.”