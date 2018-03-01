Noel Fisher (Shameless) and Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice) are set as series regulars opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi and Aliyah Royale in CBS’ Red Line, a racially-charged hourlong drama executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti.

Written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss and directed by Victoria Mahoney, Red Line explores what happens after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. We follow three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective.

Fisher will play Pete Evans, a Chicago cop who shot an African American doctor in a convenience store. Confused and sickened by his own actions, Pete is also concerned with the subsequent public and legal fallout.

Thornton is Jim Evans, a former police officer who uses a wheelchair after he was shot in the line of duty. He is prone to violence and rattled by the charges pending against his brother, Pete Evans (Fisher), an active-duty officer who shot and killed an African American doctor.

They join previously cast Corinealdi, who plays Tia Young, and Royale, who plays Jira Calder-Brennan.

Fisher is known for his role as Mickey Milkovich on Shameless. He was recently seen on The Long Road Home and appeared in a guest role on Fear the Walking Dead. He’s repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

Thornton’s TV credits include Elementary and Private Practice. He also starred in The View From Tall that premiered at last year’s Los Angeles Film Festival. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.

Corinealdi is repped by ICM Partners and Primary Wave. Royale is repped by Coast To Coast Talent, Dream Talent Management and Meyer Downs.