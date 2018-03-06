Rebekah Graf (The Amityville Murders, Lycan) has been tapped to play actress Heather Locklear, ex-wife of Tommy Lee, in the long-gestated Motley Crue pic The Dirt, from Netflix and LBI Entertainment. She joins the Jeff Tremaine-directed biopic which will star Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. It’s based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which centers on the glam rock group’s 1980s rise to fame. Rich Wilkes, Tom Kapinos, and Amanda Adelson penned the screenplay, which Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing. Graf is repped by Matt Sherman Management.

Actress Brittany Allen has secured a supporting role in Orion Pictures horror film, formally titled Descendant, from director Nicholas McCarthy. Starring Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott, the pic follows a mother who, concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior, thinks something supernatural may be affecting him. Jeff Buhler penned the screenplay for the film, which is expected to go before cameras this month in Toronto. Tripp Vinson is producing with Daniel Bekerman, Lisa Zambri, Nick Spicer and Buhler serving as executive producers. Allen, who is a Daytime Emmy-winner for her role in All My Children, stars in the indie film, What Keeps You Alive, which premieres at the forthcoming SXSW, and appeared in Lionsgate’s Saw franchise sequel, Jigsaw. She’s repped by Patterson Talent Management, Joseph Le Talent Agency, and Luber Roklin Entertainment.