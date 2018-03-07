Magnolia Pictures has released its trailer for RBG, Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that world premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. That’s where Magnolia and Participant Media scored worldwide rights after its bow in the Doc Premieres category. CNN Films has U.S. broadcast rights and produced with West and Cohen’s Storyville Films.

The film opens nationwide May 4 and on CNN later this year.

In January, Ginsberg made the trek to Park City for the pic’s premiere, even doing a Q&A that packed the house at Main Street’s Cinema Café that included CNN boss Jeff Zucker, Sundance’s Robert Redford and Keri Putnam. She worked the junket event like a pro, discussing current events, her career history, family and unlikely friendship with late Justice Antonin Scalia. She also said she liked Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Call Me By Your Name among the crop of films this year.

The documentary focuses on Ginsberg’s legal legacy while also becoming an unexpected pop culture icon (yes, she said in Park City, she likes Kate McKinnon’s impression on SNL). Without a definitive biography, the personal journey of her rise to the nation’s highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans, which the docu hopes to rectify.

