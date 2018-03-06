EXCLUSIVE: Ray Romano is returning to his standup roots with an hourlong comedy special on Netflix. While Romano started off as a comedian before segueing to acting with his own sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS, this actually will be his first standalone comedy special. It will feature new material, with the taping and release date TBD.

Over the last year and a half, Netflix has made blockbuster deals with a number of top comedians for their first comedy specials in a decade or longer, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld.

It was Romano’s standup about his family life, which he performed on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman, that got Letterman’s attention. Letterman’s company signed the comedian for a comedy series, which became the long-running CBS hit Everybody Loves Raymond. Created by Phil Rosenthal, it was partially based on Romano’s life/comedy.

After the end of the Emmy-winning Everybody Loves Raymond, Romano has stayed largely on the dramedy/drama side with starring roles on TNT’s Men of a Certain Age, NBC’s Parenthood. HBO’s Vinyl and his current series, Epix’s Get Shorty. In features, Romano was recently seen in The Big Sick and just wrapped Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. He os repped by ICM Partners and The Conversation Company.