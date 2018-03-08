Ralph Fiennes and Matthew Goode are joining Keira Knightley and Matt Smith in Gavin Hood’s next thriller Official Secrets. Hood directed the edge-of-your-seat political/drone thriller Eye in the Sky which was one of the best movies of 2015. The new film is expected to roll before the cameras on March 12 in Yorkshire, England. A previous version had been set up back in January 2016 with Natalie Dormer and Paul Bettany starring and Justin Chadwick directing, but the project relaunched under new auspices last fall at AFM. Variety broke the casting news today.