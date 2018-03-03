EXCLUSIVE: Rafael Casal, who co-produced, co-wrote and co-starred in the Sundance Film Festival breakout pic Blindspotting, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Related
Lionsgate Deals For Sundance Opening-Night Film 'Blindspotting'

The film, directed by Carlos López Estrada, takes on race relations in Oakland, CA and co-starred Casal’s longtime collaborator Daveed Diggs. It opened the Park City fest this year and was scooped up by Lionsgate for U.S. rights and Summit for worldwide. It has a July 27 limited release set before it goes wide August 10.

Casal continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.