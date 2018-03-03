EXCLUSIVE: Rafael Casal, who co-produced, co-wrote and co-starred in the Sundance Film Festival breakout pic Blindspotting, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The film, directed by Carlos López Estrada, takes on race relations in Oakland, CA and co-starred Casal’s longtime collaborator Daveed Diggs. It opened the Park City fest this year and was scooped up by Lionsgate for U.S. rights and Summit for worldwide. It has a July 27 limited release set before it goes wide August 10.

Casal continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.