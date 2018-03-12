EXCLUSIVE: Rachelle Lefevre (Mary Kills People) has been tapped as the lead in Fox’s drama pilot from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot.

The untitled project (formerly known as Infamy), a legal drama set in a wrongful conviction firm, hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions. Penned by Elliot and directed by Patricia Riggen, it revolves around a legal team led by Madeline Scott (Lefevre), a fierce and fearless lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty.

Madeline’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies— one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit.

Elliot executive produces with Danny Strong Prods.’ Strong and Stacy Greenberg.

Lefevre is a series regular on the second season of the Lifetime series Mary Kills People and also appears on the Amazon anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. She is repped by Gersh, Pearl Hanan Management and Meyer Downs.