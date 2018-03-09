Former Reign star Rachel Skarsten has booked a series regular role in ABC drama pilot For Love, from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios. Written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, For Love centers on journalist Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Jon Ecker) was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present-day New Orleans. Skarsten will play Charlotte Dumaine. Charlotte runs the Dumaine empire in her mother’s stead, intent on maintaining control over the magic users in New Orleans. When her mother returns, Charlotte falters in the presence of the real woman in charge. Skarsten recently wrapped an arc on Season 2 of Bravo’s Imposters. She played Queen Elizabeth in the CW’s Reign and was a series regular on Syfy’s Lost Girl. Skarsten is repped by Creative Drive Artists and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Zach Cherry (Spider-Man Homecoming) is set as a series regular opposite Sarayu Blue and Paul Adelstein in NBC‘s half-hour single-camera from comedy Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler, Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV. Written by Batra and directed by Robinson, the untitled comedy, inspired by Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything, shows one woman’s (Blue) hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all. Cherry will play Norman, a lovable man-child and perhaps the most well adjusted of the guys who work in Emet’s office. Cherry can be heard as the voice of Ben Carson in Showtime’s Our Cartoon President and recently recurred on Crashing. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Edna Cowan Management.